Here are 10 benefits of filing ITR even if you are below the taxable bracket

Most millennials think that if their salaries fall below the taxable bracket they shouldn’t be filing ITR (Income Tax Returns). However, that is not true. One needs to file income tax return the time they enter a job and start earning. Experts say that apart from being a good corporate citizen, an income tax return also serves as a proof of income earned by an individual and total taxes paid. So it is always advisable to file one’s tax return even when the taxable income falls below the basic exemption threshold.