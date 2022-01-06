Heavy ETF inflows in 2021: Why this may just be the beginning

Globally, 2021 has been a year of record inflows for Exchange Traded Funds (or ETFs), with over $1T in inflows. Nearly 80 percent of these inflows, or about $800 Billion in ETF inflows have been in the US, which is quickly turning into the vehicle of investment for retail investors. In India, ETFs had a record year too. According to data from the AMFI, the “Other ETFs” category (which excludes gold ETFs) witnessed huge inflows in 2021 – Rs ~51,000 Crores between January and October of 2021 while Gold ETFs witnessed an inflow of Rs ~4,000 Crores in the same period.

Digging deeper into the numbers, ETFs (and Fund of Funds) alone represent nearly 11 percent of all mutual fund assets in India as of November 2021, which is up from 8 percent nearly a year ago.

Preference for passive products

The growth of interest in ETFs has risen sharply since March 2020 across the world, with retail investors across the globe using ETFs as the tools of investing in the market rebound during the pandemic. While the retail investor interest and adoption in ETFs has been higher in the US, investor participation in ETFs within India has largely been limited. Specifically, in India, the lion’s share of ETF participation has been domestic and foreign institution investors. Putting numbers behind this, 89 percent of investors in ETFs and Fund of Funds are institutional investors with only 11 percent retail investors investing in these products. Compare this to equity oriented mutual funds, 88 percent of investors in equity oriented MFs are retail investors with only 12 percent being institutional investors.

This trend is also reflected in the composition of investor holdings published by the AMFI in November 2021. While about 21 percent of an institutional investor’s portfolio is invested in an ETF, less than 2 percent of a retail investor’s portfolio is invested in an ETF. Institutional investor’s portfolio is usually a well-diversified portfolio with investments in different asset classes/mutual fund scheme types. In fact, the average individual investor has about 77 percent in equity oriented mutual funds which make it a very concentrated portfolio.

Given the above data points, it is clear that most of the inflows into ETFs are from institutional investors with retail participation remaining quite limited. However, this only shows that ETF adoption among retail investors is only in its early innings. With the advent of new-age wealth tech firms and social media influencers, awareness about ETFs as a reliable investment vehicle has been on a strong uptick. Some of the advantages for ETFs include:

-a lower cost structure when compared to traditional mutual funds

-easy to transact with. They can be bought as individual units on exchanges similar to stocks

-more liquid since it’s as easy as selling a stock

-inherently diversified since they invest in a basket of stocks as opposed to a single stock.

With multiple advantages that ETFs hold over active mutual funds, 2022 looks like a year where ETFs as investment options would likely go mainstream amongst retail investors like you and me.