A health insurance policy that locks your premiums till you make a claim

Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Niva Bupa launches a health policy that allows you to carry forward your unutilised sum assured and locks your premium at the age you buy the policy

Private standalone health insurance company Niva Bupa on February 23 rolled out ReAssure 2.0, a health insurance product with features such as carry forward of the unused sum insured and renewal premiums linked to entry age and claim-free period.

The key features are enhanced versions of ReAssure, Booster and Safeguard offerings available with its existing ReAssure product. The new product is available in two variants – Platinum+ or Titanium+. Under the Platinum+ variant, the annual premium for a 40-year-old buying a Rs 10-lakh cover will work out to Rs 11,000 plus GST.

Entry-age linked renewal premiums, sum insured carry forward on offer