Health insurance demand in India jumps two-fold during Omicron wave: Digit Insurance study

The surge in COVID-19 cases in December prompted a large number of Indians to buy health insurance policies, an internal study conducted by private general insurer Digit Insurance has showed.

Demand for retail health insurance soared 98 percent between November 1 and December 31, 2021, compared to the same period last year. Bengaluru and New Delhi led this rush towards health covers, as big cities clocked a 104 percent rise in demand for individual health insurance policies.

The survey captured the company’s internal customer data on health insurance demand in big cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune.

Even smaller cities joined the bandwagon, reporting 95 percent increase in demand for retail health covers. “The demand for health cover from small cities such as Nashik, Rajkot and Vadodara increased by 95 percent in 2021. A large share of the demand came from Gurugram, Thane and Vadodara,” Digit Insurance noted in the report. Other smaller cities covered through the study include Amritsar, Allahabad, Vadodara, Coimbatore, Vellore and Varanasi, among others.

The corporate group health cover demand, too, shot up during the period, with number of lives (employees and their eligible family members) covered seeing an increase of 174 percent. “This indicates that more corporates bought health covers to ensure the well-being of their employees,” the study noted. The insurer had covered 1.52 lakh lives through the group medical cover route in 2020, and the figure rose to 4.15 lakh in 2021.

On the flipside, however, the average sum insured – health cover – across Digit Insurance’s products dipped by 17 percent. “This indicates that more people are buying health insurance but with lower sum insured,” Digit said. The average sum insured was Rs 81.3 lakh in November-December 2020, but this figure dropped to Rs 6.93 lakh during the same period in 2021.