 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Health, inflation, spouse’s well-being top retirees’ concerns: ICICI Pru Life Insurance study

Preeti Kulkarni
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

On an average, Indians say Rs 65.4 lakh is an ideal retirement corpus. Not surprisingly, Indians prefer to bank on assured return instruments and those that promise regular income post-retirement.

Planning for peaceful retirement is not an easy task

Maintaining current lifestyles, travelling to spiritual places, and buying property top the list of the post-retirement goals of Indians, a survey showed.

The top priority for a vast majority of Indians (83 percent) is maintaining their current lifestyles, according to the survey to gauge retirement preparedness conducted by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Travelling to religious places is on the to-do list of 78 percent of those planning their retirement, while 76 percent have property purchase on their minds.

Also read: In your 40s and haven’t saved enough? It’s not as bad as you think