 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

HDFC Mutual Fund launches MNC-themed fund. Should you invest?

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 17, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Experts said seasoned investors with expert knowledge over exit and entry timing can look at investing in new fund offerings.

MNCs tend to have a good track record of free cashflow generation and high dividend pay-out.

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched an open-ended equity scheme that will invest primarily in equity and equity-related instruments of multinational companies.

The core portfolio of the new fund offering called HDFC MNC Fund will consist of MNCs, including companies with foreign promoter shareholdings of more than 50 percent or companies that form part of the Nifty MNC index.

Up to 20 percent of the portfolio can consist of an Indian company with part of its turnover/revenue from overseas as well as Indian franchisees of foreign companies.

MNC thematic funds have delivered an average of 1 percent, 12.21 percent, 6.84 percent, and 14.58 percent returns, respectively, on one-, three-, five- and 10-year periods, according to data available with Value Research.