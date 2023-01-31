 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Mutual Fund discontinues cash investments: What you should know

Nikhil Walavalkar
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Although most mutual fund investments are made using bank transfers or cheques, there was a small window for cash, which HDFC MF closed on January 30.

HDFC Mutual Fund said it will stop accepting cash as a means of payment for investment in units of its schemes from January 30. Most fund houses do not accept cash for purchase of mutual fund units. Here’s what you should know.

Why stop cash as a means of payment?

Mutual fund investors can pay for mutual fund units using internet banking and various online transfer modes. Investors can also issue cheques drawn on the bank accounts mapped to their mutual fund folios. They must declare that the payments are made using funds from their bank accounts and not of third-party funds or instruments.

However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had allowed mutual fund houses to accept cash as a means of payment, subject to a limit of Rs 50,000 per year per investor at the fund house level. Such investors must comply with know-your-client requirements and also need to furnish their bank account details while opening the folio.