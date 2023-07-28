HDFC MF launches Transportation and Logistics Fund; should you invest?

In a country like India, the transportation and logistics theme could be highly cyclical.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched a transportation and logistics fund that would invest in shares of companies from sectors such as Automotive, Airports & Airlines, Shipping & ports, E-commerce and Railways. HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund (HTLF) is the fourth fund based on this theme. What’s on offer? The core of the portfolio (at least 80 percent) of HTLF will be invested in stocks that represent the Transportation and Logistics theme, including basic industries such as passenger cars and utility...