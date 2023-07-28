English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    HDFC MF launches Transportation and Logistics Fund; should you invest?

    The scheme will follow a flexi-cap approach and identify opportunities across market cap segments.

    Abhinav Kaul
    July 28, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
    HDFC MF launches Transportation and Logistics Fund; should you invest?

    In a country like India, the transportation and logistics theme could be highly cyclical.

    HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched a transportation and logistics fund that would invest in shares of companies from sectors such as Automotive, Airports & Airlines, Shipping & ports, E-commerce and Railways. HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund (HTLF) is the fourth fund based on this theme. What’s on offer? The core of the portfolio (at least 80 percent) of HTLF will be invested in stocks that represent the Transportation and Logistics theme, including basic industries such as passenger cars and utility...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Here is another Ken for our bank Barbies

      Jul 28, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Could AI change the face of Indian agriculture, fall in bank CASA deposits conc...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers