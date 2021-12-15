Handling death claims: Here’s what companies and employees must do

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, businesses across industries saw a wave of changes. With new policies being rolled out, sudden shifts in functioning and new compliance norms, industries had to adapt to and adopt new changes to accommodate the interest of the business and their employees.

Unfortunately, the pandemic led to an increase in fatalities and, in this regard, companies had to manage various people policies around fatalities. In India, managing claims on employee deaths has always been fragmented. The pandemic resulted in an increase of such claims and organizations faced challenges in addressing these requirements.

Understanding death claims

A death claim policy is one of the documents through which an employee understands the list of benefits provided to the family members in case of his/her demise. The policy clarifies the procedural aspects to be followed to claim the death benefits, required documents for the claim, the maximum and minimum values of benefits, time period for claiming, and how to claim the death benefits.

It is crucial for employees to have a nominee who is entitled to receive benefits. With approved valid documents, the nominees can make claims when an employee passes away. Documents have to be filed and submitted by them directly and all clarification and verification should be settled within a certain time period.

Some key essentials that employees should keep in mind are like Keeping their nominee columns updated, Linking the Aadhaar with nominee details for a seamless settlement, Nominate the Spouse and Children's as first instances and then the parents, Educate the family members of the list of benefits, persons nominated and a portion of benefits against each nominated person to avoid future disputes, Not to nominate a non-family member, if there is a direct family member.

They are really important elements while filling up the details for faster and seamless processing of claims.

Key aspects that employers need to consider

The current scenario has pushed companies towards ensuring that such claims are informed to employees as well. Now, the policy process has to be smooth for the family members of the employees to receive the death claim benefits within a short time period. Keeping the employees updated on the changes that may occur on the legal and compliance fronts are important as they could affect the process timeline and withhold the dues of nominees, leading to possible legal complications.

From an employer’s perspective there are key aspects that should not be missed while considering applications related to death claims. The nominations are to be verified at a fixed frequency for any changes in the submitted copies of the employees. In cases of invalid nominations, it is required to collect the updated nominations along with Aadhaar (Section 142 of Social Security Code). If there are invalid nominations found after the death of the employee, one needs to educate the family of the employee to get the authorized document to file the death claim application. In case of a death claim, settlements to be paid only to eligible family members. Ensure validation of all required documents thoroughly before processing the death claim.