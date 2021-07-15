GST only on monthly maintenance exceeding Rs 7,500, not on full amount, orders Madras High Court

Representative image

On the maintenance collected from resident welfare association (RWA) members, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be levied only on the amount exceeding Rs 7,500, the Madras High Court has ordered.

The order effectively overturns a circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in 2019, which stated that if the monthly maintenance crosses Rs 7,500, the entire amount would be liable for taxation.

The high court's order also annuls a ruling by the Authority of Advance Rulings (AAR), which had stated in 2019 that no exemption from GST would be applicable if the maintenance amount exceeds Rs 7,500 per month. The AAR had further noted that, in such cases, GST would be levied on the entire amount.

Justice Anita Sumanth, who headed the Madras HC bench which issued the order on July 1, said the CBDT circular and AAR ruling are "contrary to the express language of the entry in question and both stand quashed", Economic Times reported.

"To clarify, it is only contributions to RWA in excess of Rs 7,500 that would be taxable under GST Act," the newspaper further quoted the court's order as stating.

The court's decision comes as a relief for members of several middle-end and high-end RWAs across the country. Experts, however, pointed out that the taxation authorities may challenge the order at higher legal forums.