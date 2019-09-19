App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt proposes to corporatise EPFO, ESIC; appointment of CEOs for first time

The draft provides for change in the constitution of Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), saying the two bodies would be "body corporate".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to corporatise social security agencies, the government released a draft code that seeks to revamp the structure of EPFO and ESIC, which would get CEOs for the first time.

The draft provides for change in the constitution of Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), saying the two bodies would be "body corporate".

At present, EPFO and ESIC work more like autonomous bodies run by trustees and board, respectively under the administrative control of Ministry of Labour & Employment. Both bodies were created by an Act of Parliament.

Close

Besides, it has been a precedent that the labour minister is appointed as chairman of EPFO central broad of trustees as well as ESIC board. Most of the time, the labour secretary has been vice-chairman of EPFO as well as ESIC in the absence of Minister of State for Labour.

related news

The draft code provides that the Centre would appoint chairman and vice chairman of the two bodies. Thus, the appointees could be other than the labour minister and labour secretary.

The draft code also provides for appointment of CEOs for the first time, who would be executive heads of EPFO and ESIC. At present, a Central Provident Fund Commissioner and Director General run EPFO and ESIC, respectively. Now, CEOs can be appointed from Indian Administrative Service as well as other services after consultation with the Union Public Service Commission.

Ministry of Labour & Employment has circulated a draft of the Code on Social Security, 2019 and sought stakeholder and public comments till October 25.

The Code will subsume 8 Central Labour Acts namely Employees' Compensation Act, 1923; Employees‘ State Insurance Act, 1948, Employees‘ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952; Maternity Benefit Act, 1961; Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972; Cine Workers Welfare Fund Act, 1981; Building and Other Construction Workers Cess Act, 1996 and Unorganized Workers‘ Social Security Act, 2008.

The government is in the process to concise 44 central labour laws into four broad codes on wages, industrial relation, social security and occupational safety and health.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:20 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.