 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Govt considers allowing general insurers to offer related services: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

The proposed changes to the Insurance Act aim to enable insurers to diversify their product offerings and enhance the value of their distribution operations.

India considers allowing insurers to offer related services, but not financial products

General insurers could soon be permitted to offer additional services such as gym memberships, vehicle repairs, and diagnostic services alongside their primary insurance products, Livemint reported on April 4, citing govt officials.

The proposed changes to the Insurance Act aim to enable insurers to diversify their product offerings and enhance the value of their distribution operations.

According to the report, the government is currently finalising the draft of the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which is likely to be introduced during the monsoon session of Parliament after Cabinet approval.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.