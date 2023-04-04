Govt considers allowing general insurers to offer related services: Report

General insurers could soon be permitted to offer additional services such as gym memberships, vehicle repairs, and diagnostic services alongside their primary insurance products, Livemint reported on April 4, citing govt officials.

The proposed changes to the Insurance Act aim to enable insurers to diversify their product offerings and enhance the value of their distribution operations.

According to the report, the government is currently finalising the draft of the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which is likely to be introduced during the monsoon session of Parliament after Cabinet approval.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Even though insurers will have the freedom to provide products in a "related" line of business, they may not be authorised to sell financial products like mutual funds, akin to banks. The regulators and government are yet to be convinced about the advantages of this action at present, and they may consider it only after the insurance market matures in the country, as per the report. The department of financial services and the insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India would decide on a list of related activities.

Moneycontrol News