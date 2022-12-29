 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Got Rs 10 lakh? Time to look at debt funds in ’23, says LIC MF’s Marzban Irani

Bhavya Dua
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Rising COVID cases in China is a cause of concern for Marzban Irani, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, at LIC Mutual Fund. However, he feels it won’t impact the world as much as it did in March 2020. His one big advice for investors: don’t chase returns, without thinking about the risks involved.

Inflation was the biggest newsmaker of 2022, and central banks around the world hiked interest rates. India was no exception. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 225 basis points (bps) from May 2022 to 6.25 percent.

Predictably, the yield of the benchmark 10-year security went up -- from 6.45 percent at the beginning of the year to 7.31 percent, as on December 28, 2022.

Debt funds felt the maximum pain as returns fell. But fund houses started launching target maturity funds to capitalise on the rising interest rates. With inflation coming under control and interest rates assumed to be near their peak, experts believe that, in 2023, how you choose your debt funds and debt investments will be crucial.

Moneycontrol caught up with Marzban Irani, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, who has been in the Rs 40-lakh-crore Indian Mutual Fund (MF) industry for close to 22 years.

Having worked at Tata MF, Mirae Asset India MF and DSP MF in the past, Irani has seen the highs and lows of the debt markets, including the great debt crisis of 2008 as well as the COVID-induced liquidity crisis. He feels the worst is over for debt funds, and investors must now get serious about debt allocation.

Edited excerpts:

Q: I have Rs 10 lakh to invest today. What do you recommend? I know asset allocation is specific to individuals, but give us some broad guidance. A: The thumb rule is 100 minus your age should be invested in equity. So, if someone is 40 years old, he/she should invest 60 percent in equity and the rest in fixed income.