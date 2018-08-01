App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good news! Your take-home salary may go up if the government gets its way

The recommendation, if passed and applied, could help boost employees' take-home salary — but at the cost of their savings

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is considering bringing into effect universal social security contribution by reducing the ceiling by two percent. A labour ministry committee is drafting recommendations on lower contribution and is expected to finalise it by August-end, reports The Economic Times quoting a government official familiar with the development.

The recommendation, if passed and applied, could help boost employees' take-home salary — but at the cost of their savings.

Currently, the social security contribution is 24 percent of an employee’s basic salary. This includes 12 percent from the employee, which entirely goes to one's provident fund account. The remaining 12 percent is contributed by the employer and is split among pension account, provident fund account and deposit-linked insurance scheme.

This contribution is currently at 10 percent for establishments with less than 20 workers. However, the government is planning to make it uniform for every establishment.

In talks with the publication, the official said, “We are enhancing the scale of coverage five-fold. Hence, we think that, going forward, the contribution by and for each worker eligible for a social security cover will come down, benefitting both the employee and the employer.”
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 12:24 pm

tags #EPFO #India #personal finance

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.