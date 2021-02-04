Gold's glittery run may not be sustainable over the long term

Gold is one of the favourite investments of Indians. No wonder India is the second-largest consumer of gold (after China).

But India produces hardly 0.2 percent of its yearly consumption. That’s why India’s hunger for gold is satisfied through imports. After oil, gold is the most imported item for India.

As an investor, you are concerned about what returns you can expect from gold. Right?

Two friends have a conversation on the subject. Enter Swarnim and Shantaram..

Swarnim: I told you to buy Gold in April and May 2020. Look at the prices now.

Shantaram: Yes, I remember. But I did not invest. When I invest, I do it for the long-term, be it gold, equity, or property. Plus, I am not bullish on Gold returns in the long-run, i.e., 10-15 years and beyond.

Swarnim: Why? Gold has always given good returns. Why won’t it continue in the future?

Shantaram: How much returns do you think gold has given in the last 40 years, on an average?

Swarnim: First of all, why are we talking about 40 years, and not 2/ 5/ 10/ 20 years?

Shantaram: Fair question. Simply because if we look at a short period, the returns may show a biased picture.

If you look at the last two years, gold prices in India went from Rs 32,000 to Rs 52,000. That’s a great return of 27 percent compounded annually.

And if you look at the property, it has not done well in India in the last 5-6 years. Still, most of wealthy Indians are rich because of the properties they own.

I will not base my investment decisions on these figures because

(1) I believe that short-term predictions can be fatal for my financial goals, and

(2) A majority of my investments are for my long-term financial goals beyond 10 years (children’s education, marriage, and my retirement).

That’s why looking at a long-term picture will give me the right direction.

Swarnim: Got your point. But why precisely 40 years?

Shantaram: 40 years is the working life of an individual, during which he invests in various assets. And in this time, he witnesses both good and bad returns. So if you take 40 years of data, it gives you a realistic and practical picture.

Swarnim: Fair enough. So what is the returns in gold in the last 40 years?

Shantaram: What’s your guess?

Swarnim: 15 percent-20 percent?

Shantaram: It’s 8.8 percent. (Source: www.gold.org)

Swarnim: That’s all?

Source: www.gold.org

Shantaram: Yes. And this is before tax. By the way, Fixed Deposits gave similar returns over this period.

Swarnim: That’s strange. Quite unbelievable.

Shantaram: It is unbelievable because our memory is of the last 10-15 years of gold data. And let me state another interesting fact. The 8.8 percent is in Rupee terms. In dollars, returns in gold are hardly 2.9 percent. (Source: www.gold.org)

Source: www.gold.org

Swarnim: Now, how is that possible? It is gold at the end of the day!

Shantaram: Indian rupee depreciated vis-à-vis dollar in the last 40 years. From Rs 8 per dollar, it is now above Rs 73 per dollar. That’s more than nine times depreciation.

Understand it this way: assume there was no appreciation of gold in the last 40 years. You bought gold worth $1 in 1981. Therefore you paid Rs 8. Let’s say the price of gold is the same $1 today as well. But you will get Rs 73 for your gold investment today. That is, your investment has appreciated from Rs 8 to Rs 73.

Swarnim: Oh! I never thought of it that way. So, now, what’s your view of the future?

Shantaram: I do not expect the demand for gold to increase at the same rate as it has increased in the past. There are three simple reasons for this:

-The new generation is not fond of gold jewellery, the way previous generations were.

-The cash component is coming down in the economy. Significant investments in gold happened in India with black money.

-I do not expect the rupee to depreciate a further nine times in the next 40 years.

Also, look at this data:

World and India’s population in 1980: 450 crores/ 70 crores

World and India’s population in 2020: 760 crores/ 138 crores

World’s population increased by 70 percent in the last 40 years, and India’s population almost doubled. Plus, the World (& India’s) economic condition has improved in the last 40 years. Even this population and the economic development could not help gold give good returns.

Swarnim: This has altered my perspective completely.

Shantaram: One last point. When do people buy more and more gold? When there is economic uncertainty. That’s why 2020 was good for gold.

So, if you believe that gold will give good returns in the next 15-20-30 years, you are betting on the economy’s disaster. Because good economic growth cannot go along with good returns in gold.