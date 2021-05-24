MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Gold loan interest rates: Here are the lenders offering lowest rate

Gold loans are the best bet if you are looking for a short-term loan and have clarity on how soon you will be able to repay.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Gold loans are the best option if you are looking for a short-term loan and have clarity that you will soon be able to repay it.

Gold loans are the best option if you are looking for a short-term loan and have clarity that you will soon be able to repay it.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Demand for gold loans has been growing following the outbreak of coronavirus as people face a cash crunch brought on by the loss of employment, salary cuts or a downturn in business due to restrictions.

If you can repay quickly, then gold loans are the best option but there are other things that you should keep in mind apart from interest rates.

According to data from Paisabazaar.com, lenders that offer low interest rates include Punjab & Sind Bank (7-7.5 percent), State Bank of India (7.5 percent) and Canara Bank (7.65 percent).

Bandhan Bank charges up to 18 percent, Muthoot Finance up to 27 percent and Manappuram Finance up to 29 percent. The interest rate can be as high as 29 percent with some lenders.

The total interest that you will pay will come to Rs 4,109. The equated monthly instalment will be Rs 8,676 if you are taking a Rs 1 lakh loan at 7.5 percent for a year.

Close

Related stories

If the interest rate is 18 percent, the EMI will be Rs 9,168 and the total interest outgo will be Rs 10,016. At a 29 percent interest rate, you will end up paying Rs 14,053 in interest for the same loan.

Punjab & Sind Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, IIFL Finance and Manappuram Finance offer tenures for a year or less, so, before taking a loan, check the maximum tenure that the lender is willing to offer you.

State Bank of India, Bandhan Bank and Muthoot Finance offer a maximum tenure of up to three years. Kotak Mahindra Bank can give a loan for up to four years.

Some lenders charge a processing fee as a percentage of the loan amount. Punjab National Bank, for example, charges 0.75 percent, which will be Rs 750 for a Rs 1 lakh loan.

Lenders could sell the gold to recover their money if you are unable to repay on time. Lenders could also ask you to pledge more gold if prices fall.

Due to a fall in gold prices recently, many lenders issued notices to borrowers to pledge more gold. Gold could be auctioned if they fail to do so, lenders said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #gold loan #India #interest rates #personal finance
first published: May 24, 2021 09:59 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.