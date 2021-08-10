Gold in Olympics is great, but how does it look in your new-age portfolio?

Gold

All of 23 years of age, Neeraj Chopra single-handedly heaved off India’s 13-year drought for an individual gold medal after Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Olympics). In the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, with his javelin, Chopra chronicled the country’s record first gold in the elusive track and field competitions.

While the gold might look stunning and glorious on India’s sporting history and in Neeraj’s treasure trove, we take a look into how well-suited, necessary and fitting is this traditional asset for the new-age portfolio.

According to Viral Bhatt, Founder - MoneyMantra, holding physical gold as an investment is not a suitable option. However, they should opt for Gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) or bonds

“Gold has performed especially well in times of economic uncertainty or slowdowns and is a relatively safe asset class. Hence, for diversification purposes, having an allocation in gold of about 5-10 percent is advisable. The young generation can also opt for unconventional gold instruments like mutual funds, coins, etc.”

One of the most sought-after and recommended ways to invest in gold in a safe manner is SGBs or Sovereign gold bonds. SGBs are simply government-backed, intangible securities in denominations of 1 gram of gold and their further multiples. For the current year, the apex bank will distribute the allocation across 6 tranches, with the fifth phase underway from August 9 to August 13 and the last phase set to be held between August 30 to September 2.

RBI determines the issue price per tranche by calculating the simple average of the closing prices of 999 purity gold as disclosed by IBJA (India Bullion and Jewellers Association) as on the last 3 working days before the week allocated for the subscription.

As veteran personal finance professional Sanjeev Dawar points out, “An investment in SGB can be made with as low as 1 bond (1 bond=1 gm 24 carat gold). The investment not only offers a reasonable interest (currently @2.5%), the capital gains at the time of maturity are entirely tax-free. If held in Demat form, there is also an option to exit after 5 years. Add to that the guarantee of purity, elimination of storage and making cost and fear of theft and loss and you have a solid case for investing in SGBs as an option for gold investments”, he elaborates.

Time Period Gold (Returns, in percentage) Nifty (Returns, in percentage) 2015 -6.04 -4.08 2016 11.13 2.8 2017 5.8 28.75 2018 7.51 4.09 2019 23.67 11.66 2020 28.32 15.07

One of the most distinct characteristics of gold is its negative correlation with equity, making it an effective barricade against inflation and bearish markets. In adverse and testing market times, gold rises in value, working as a store of value and a secure harbor for when the stock market is crashing. Take a look at the returns of Nifty and gold over the last 5 years:

“When markets are really crashing (like March-April 2021), gold as a part of your portfolio can shine. For a multi-asset class portfolio with optimized returns, gold is a must. However, if you are looking to maximize returns, then you might not prefer gold in the long run. An investment portfolio without ~10% allocation to this asset class is incomplete”, said Rohit Shah, founder, Getting you rich, a personal finance advisory firm.

We often consider the yellow metal to be an antiquated, ancient asset class, suitable only for your grandmother’s heirlooms and dusty bank lockers. While this may be partially true, a corresponding rise in your allocation to various gold investment routes like gold mutual funds, ETFs, SGBs, and more as you grow is also essential.

Saumya Shah, Founder, Tarrakki, an online investment app, recommends a simple formula to calculate your gold allocation. Higher the risk appetite, lower the gold allocation. And higher the age, the more the gold allocation percentage.

“Historically, gold has always underperformed equity benchmark indices over a long term period of 15 to 20 years and more. However, youngsters should look at gold investments as a hedge to equity in a long-term portfolio. The right investors for gold are those who are risk-averse, don’t really depend on gold for running expenditure, and are happy with 6-8% returns over the long run, but need capital protection. Gold has a negative correlation with equity. Hence, if your portfolio is facing heat in a bear market, then gold might cool down your portfolio, just like how it helped investors to see a good surge in prices during the COVID pandemic last year”, he maintains.