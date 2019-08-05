Gold: A knight in shining armour amidst global economic gloom

With gold prices on the rise, we are seeing a renewed interest in the shiny metal. We are being asked whether it’s a good time to invest in it. What is our response? Well, it is always a good time to invest in gold, but now even more! Let’s understand why.

Most of us understand saving for a rainy day. And we do so prudently through stocks, bonds and bank deposits. But all these investment avenues have an underlying currency risk. You need to counterbalance this currency risk with gold, and there are good reasons for the same:

1)There is rising economic nationalism all over the world in the form of protectionism, trade wars, America First, Brexit, anti-immigration movements etc. This global resurgence of economic nationalism is challenging the current economic system, making gold attractive as a hedge.

2)The value of the US dollar is based on unlimited debt creation and money printing. The U.S. national debt exceeded $22 trillion in February 2019, a major increase compared to $12 trillion a decade back. Simply printing more and more money to repay its debts could lead to significant fall in value for the dollar, accompanied with global loss of confidence in the currency. This could have catastrophic consequences in financial markets all over the world and deal a major blow to its creditors, throwing the world into economic disarray.

Other major currencies such as the Euro and Yen are plagued with problems of their own, and thus no currency is in a state to replace the dollar on an immediate basis. Preserving its status as a payment instrument in world economy, gold reduces dependence on fiat currencies and could thus become an asset of choice.3)Central banks have been strategically bolstering their gold reserves and reducing their reliance on the US dollar as a reserve asset. This central bank diversification away from the dollar is indicative of a potential shift in the international monetary system, which bodes well for gold.

4)There are more and more non-dollar trade agreements among Russia, Turkey and Iran to counter the threat of US sanctions and dollar dominance. We may thus see the international monetary system moving towards a multi-currency system soon. Any such shift can be both de-stabilizing and dollar negative. Gold can serve as a hedge against both.

In addition to these systemic issues, the price of gold is expected to rise as a result of the low-growth disinflationary environment exacerbated by trade war uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will be biased towards supporting growth and therefore cut rates which will mean that real interest rates will be on a decline. This scenario will be extremely bullish for gold.

But irrespective of the state of things in the world, there are four qualities that make gold not only a valuable tactical asset, but also a strategic asset to hold at all times:- A source of long-term return- Low correlation to major asset classes in both expansionary and recessionary periods- A mainstream asset that is as liquid as other financial securities

- A history of improved portfolio risk-adjusted returns

The presence of this strategic asset to the tune of 5 to 10% in a portfolio can’t be asserted enough. So let’s get you started. We’ve explored the various avenues to invest in gold with their benefits and drawbacks outlined below:

To summarize, the inefficient preference for holding physical gold has prevented investors from optimizing their gold investments. Not only do you end up paying a high price for this obsession (in the form of storage, insurance, transportation, making charges, high premium), but it is also prone to impurities and theft.Gold ETFs are preferable avenues for investment.- Gold ETFs, despite being financial instruments, are very real as each and every ETF unit is backed by 24 carat physical gold, held in secure vaults and are completely insured- They aim to generate returns in line with the returns of physical gold- Being a financial mode of investing in gold, there are no making charges or premiums, and are thus more cost efficient- Gold ETFs are traded on the NSE and BSE, are very liquid with thin difference between buying and selling price- They offer investors a means of participating in the gold market at low denominations like 1/2 gram- Gold ETF’s also enable investor to take physical delivery of gold above a threshold holding

Another avenue for gold investing is Sovereign Gold bonds. Though these bonds pay an annual interest and are tax efficient, they suffer from low liquidity (eight-year tenure with an exit option from the fifth year onwards only; also they are tradable on exchanges but only among their tranches of issuance, thus limiting liquidity and trading at a discount) and have limits on maximum investment (4 kg per individual per fiscal). So, from a portfolio perspective, Gold ETFs are far more efficient.