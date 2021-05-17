MARKET NEWS

Free life insurance for fixed deposit holders: You have to meet these conditions

Some banks are offering free life insurance if you open a fixed deposit (FD) with them. But such insurance policies come with a cap and could have conditions and some restrictions.

Moneycontrol News
May 17, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
Some banks are offering free life insurance if you open a fixed deposit (FD) with them. But such insurance policies come with a cap and could have conditions and some restrictions.

Some banks are offering free life insurance if you open a fixed deposit (FD) with them. But such insurance policies come with a cap and could have conditions and some restrictions.

 
 
If you open a fixed deposit (FD) with a bank, you may also get free life insurance. These insurance policies may have certain conditions and some restrictions.

DCB Bank Suraksha FD has tied up with Aditya Birla Sun Life for the life insurance policy. The policy is available for those between 18 and 54 years. Customers who have completed 55 years are not allowed to open Suraksha FD.

The life insurance is equivalent to the amount held in the fixed deposit. The insurance cover is Rs 1 lakh if you have Rs 1 lakh in the FD. The cover will still be Rs 50 lakh if you hold more than this limit. Though, there is a cap of Rs 50 lakh.

There is a restriction on the age and the tenure as there's a cost attached to it. The interest rate is 6.75 percent on the Suraksha FD, which is for a three year tenure.

The ICICI bank offers the group cover in partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. ICICI Bank provides a free life insurance cover of Rs 3 lakh. The insurance policy is available for one year if the customer opens an FD of Rs 3 lakh or more. The tenure of the FD should be over two years or more. . It's available for customers in the age group of 18 to 50.

For DCB Bank, as well as ICICI Bank, the life cover is withdrawn in case of premature withdrawal of the FD. The bank covers the primary holder in the case of joint accounts.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #fixed deposit #insurance #Life Insurance #personal finance
first published: May 17, 2021 10:28 am

