Franklin Templeton Seeks Unitholders’ Nod To Wind Up 6 Debt Schemes

In an email communication sent on December 6 night, Franklin Templeton India mutual fund reached out to unitholders of the six debt schemes, asking their permission to wind up the schemes. The meeting will be done through electronic mode. The fund house has said that voting will begin on December 26 at 9 am and go on till December 28 at 6 pm.

There will also be a unitholders’ meeting with the trustees on December 29 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm online, where unitholders will get a chance to talk to the fund’s trustees. Unitholders will also be allowed to vote during this meeting.

As trustees had decided to wind up its six debt schemes in April, the fund house now seeks unitholders’ approval. The vote is to ask investors of these schemes if they want the schemes to be wound up or not.

On December 3, the Supreme Court issued an interim order allowing the fund house to ask for unitholders’ consent to wind up the schemes. The hearing in the Supreme Court is still on. The stay on redemptions in the mutual fund schemes will continue till further notice. Franklin Templeton has sought to take unitholders’ vote under section 18 (15) c. This vote is different from the vote that Franklin Templeton had originally sought in May to either choose its own trustees or Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (an audit and consulting firm) to liquidate the assets of these six debt schemes.

The Karnataka High Court, in October after hearing investors, fund houses and the capital market regulator, told the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that unitholders’ consent was a must when trustees decided to wind up the fund house’s schemes. Unless unitholders’ consent comes, the fund houses cannot wind up the schemes.

In doing so, the fund house had upheld Section 18 (15) c of SEBI mutual fund regulations that specifically directs trustees to ask for unitholders’ consent. If the majority of unitholders agree to winding up the schemes, Franklin Templeton will then go back to investors for a second time, asking them to choose who they want to be in charge of winding up the schemes.

For the first round of vote to be held later this month, the fund house has appointed J. Sagar Associates, a law firm, to scrutinise and monitor the e-voting process. Each unitholder will be allowed one vote. If unitholders hold more than one of these six debt funds, they will have to vote for each of the schemes held.

Sanjay Sapre, President - Franklin Templeton India, said: “An orderly winding up does not mean a lengthy wait for return of monies. Once we receive a majority ‘Yes’ vote in favour of the orderly winding up of the schemes, the Trustee will proceed with a second vote to seek approval of the unitholders as required under regulation 41 of SEBI (Mutual Fund) Regulations 1996 to authorize the Trustee, or any other person to proceed with the winding up of the schemes. The schemes will then be able to distribute the cash already available in the schemes and make further payments at regular intervals as the schemes receive cash-flows from monetization of assets.”