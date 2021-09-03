Franklin Templeton debt funds receive Rs 148.75 crore from Vodafone Idea

Five schemes of Franklin Templeton AMC have received Rs 148.75 crore as interest on bonds of Vodafone Idea on September 3, 2021. These bonds were held in segregated portfolios of these schemes. And investors holding units of these schemes’ side pockets will receive the money in their bank accounts in the next few days.

Side pocket accounts

Franklin Templeton AMC has created side pockets in five of its schemes holding bonds issued by Vodafone Idea after the credit rating agencies downgraded Vodafone Idea bonds after the downgraded its debt instruments to below investment grade earlier in the year, following Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling on additional gross revenue or AGR dues. These five schemes were among those six bonds schemes which were closed on in April 2020. As per the court order SBI Mutual Fund was appointed as liquidator of these schemes. The unit holders are getting money in tranches, the last such payout being done on September 1, 2021. So far the fund house has returned Rs 23,998 crore to unit holders.

In the recent past, the financial health of Vodafone Idea was seen deteriorating by analysts. The promoters of the company declined to further infuse capital in this company. In that context, there was a speculation around the timely payment of interest on bonds by the company.

A segregated portfolio -- or side-pocket as it is called in MF industry parlance -- is created to ensure that only investors exposed to the scheme on the day of credit event, can benefit from subsequent recovery of dues and also any improvement in credit profile. The bonds (or the assets held in such side pockets) are valued at zero for accounting purpose till the time the money are recovered from the issuers of the bonds. Side pockets allow the bond schemes to function like any other bond schemes and investors can transact in units of that schemes.

The bonds issued by Vodafone Idea which are held in segregated portfolios of bond schemes of Franklin Templeton AMC offer 10.9 percent rate of interest and will mature on September 23, 2021.