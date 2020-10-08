Franklin refutes allegations of employees redeeming from funds before being shut

Employees who made investments in the six schemes continue to hold substantial investments in these schemes
In a letter that Franklin Templeton mutual fund sent to all its investors late on Wednesday night, it has refuted the allegations that appeared in sections of media recently. These reports suggested that some key fund house officials withdrew their personal investments in the six debt schemes just before they were wound up. “Employees who made investments in the six schemes continue to hold substantial investments in these schemes,” says the FT statement. Media reports had also said that fund managers at the asset management company (AMC) had failed to exercise the ‘put’ option despite suggestions given by the risk management committee at the fund house. A ‘put’ option in a debt security gives the right to the holder of the security - in this case the fund manager - to sell the security back to the company if it feels the firm is in trouble and may not be able repay the interest or principal.
Deciding on put options
“The decision to exercise, or not to exercise a ‘put’ option rests with the investment management team. The team takes various factors and options into account in order to maximize recovery of investment proceeds when making such an investment related decision and exercising a put is not the only available option. All such decisions are taken with an aim to achieve the best possible outcome for our investors. Some reports specifically call out investments made in certain issuers where we did not exercise a put–option. However, these reports ignore the fact that Franklin Templeton has already initiated legal recovery proceedings in the case of some of these issuers,” the letter says.