Four changes that will impact your money from August

From August, a few rules have come into effect that will impact your personal finance. Here is a look at these rules and their impact on your savings, caution bank customers need to take, bank services and more.

NACH is now functional all 365 days

Now you can pay for mutual fund SIPs, loan installments and utility bills instantly throughout the year. A bank account with your salary will also now get credited on a Sunday or bank holiday. It is because the RBI in its bi-monthly monetary policy in June stated that the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) system operated by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will now be functional all 365 days.

Until July 31, NACH was available only on days when banks were functioning. It means that auto-debit instructions were not processed during bank holidays and Sundays. Once NACH receives standing instructions, you are no longer required to issue monthly cheques, since money is automatically deducted from your bank account. ​

Now as NACH is functional for 365 days, you need to take certain cautions. For instance, maintain an adequate balance in your bank account to pay for utility bills or loan installments linked with NACH. Defaults in auto-debit will lower your credit score and a low balance in your bank account will attract penalties.

Cash withdrawals and transactions at ATMs get costlier

In June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed banks to increase the interchange fees for financial and non-financial transactions. The revised charges became effective from August 1, 2021. Now, charges for cash withdrawals from ATMs have increased from Rs 15 to Rs 17.

The charges for non-financial transactions increased from Rs 5 to Rs 6. It includes a transfer of funds between accounts, change of user details, balance inquiry, mini statement printing, PIN change, applying for a cheque book, etc.

The last change in interchange fee structure for ATM transactions was in August 2012, while the charges payable by customers were last revised in August 2014. “It was a long-standing demand from all ATM operators and that’s why there has been a 13 percent increase in the financial transaction fee and 20 percent increase in non-financial transaction fee. The increase in interchange fee structure will support the ATM industry,” says Mandar Agashe, Founder and Vice President of Sarvatra Technologies.

ICICI Bank’s revised service charges

If you are ICICI Bank customer then make a note of the revised charges effective from August 1. The bank has revised cash transactions limits, ATM Interchange and cheque book charges for its domestic savings account holders.

For instance, the bank now charges Rs 150 per transaction beyond four free cash transactions at the branch. Beyond free limits (3 in metro cities and 5 in non-metro) at ATM, the bank will charge Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50 per non-financial transaction. To deposit cash at the cash recycler machine, for a second cash deposit in a month the bank charges are Rs five per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs 150. For cheque books, the charges are nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; Rs 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

Doorstep banking charges revised by India post payments bank

If you avail of doorstep banking services from India post payments bank (IPPB) then be ready to pay additional charges. From August, the IPPB will charge Rs 20 plus GST for availing of doorstep banking services. Until July, there were no charges for doorstep banking services.