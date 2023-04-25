Former SEBI chief UK Sinha joins Nippon MF as independent director, board chairman

Nippon India Life Asset Management (NAM India) on April 25 announced the appointment of UK Sinha as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board with effect from May 1.

Sinha, a 1976 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, during his three decades plus of experience has held several responsible government positions in India, including Joint Secretary (Banking) and Joint Secretary (Capital Markets) in the Ministry of Finance and Chairman of the Working Group on Foreign Investment in India.

Sinha was chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from February 18, 2011 to March 1, 2017. He was succeeded by Ajay Tyagi.

Moneycontrol PF Team