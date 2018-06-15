Flood of New Fund Offers (NFOs) by fund houses in offing; should you invest?

In the past, fund houses regularly issued new fund offerings (NFOs) with investment objectives similar to existing schemes or thematic schemes just to increase their AUMs. However, the latest rush of NFOs by mutual fund houses should be seen in the context of SEBI’s directive on classification and categorisation of mutual funds. Manish Kothari, Director and Head of Mutual Funds, Paisabazaar.com said, “The directive has created a whole new set of mutual fund categories and fund houses are coming out with NFOs to complete their basket of product offerings.”

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar advised, “Your mutual fund portfolio should be designed based on investment goals and objectives. It’s important to know that not every NFO will suit your risk profile and goals.”

In the present scenario, a lot of funds have changed given re-categorisation and might cease to serve their purpose in your portfolio if there is a material change. There might also be a case of duplication for example, some large cap funds have become multi-caps and investors ended up having multiple multi-cap funds in their portfolio. Prateek Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder, Upwardly.in said, “Given this context, it makes sense for investors to take a critical look at their portfolio and plug any gaps with the right set of new funds post discussion with your financial advisor and thorough research before investing.”

Shetty added, “Investors should even consider investment opportunities to new commodity class through NFOs. For instance, an AMC may launch a global alternative energy fund that invests in companies across the globe which are into alternative energy such as wind, solar etc.” However, investors should look at the underlying assets and also the risk factors associated with new funds before investing in it.

The biggest risk of investing in NFOs is their lack of past performance data, without which one cannot compare them with their benchmark indices and peer funds. Kothari said, “Past performance data also gives valuable insights about how they fared the previous market and economic cycles, which in turn allows one to predict their future performance while analysing.”

NFOs are getting launched with a new ideas or themes/sectors. Even this makes it difficult for investors to analyse the future performance of the fund. In an NFO, several key scheme parameters such as what the portfolio will look like and how much assets the fund will gather are not known to investors. Shetty recommended, “You invest in the NFO only if it has something different to offer from the existing funds universe and you have understanding of that themes / sectors fund manager is going to invest.”

Generally, NFOs are sector-specific and offer limited scope for diversification. So, if one sector does not perform as expected, the returns are not compensated by another sector. Shetty cautioned, “Make sure to read the investment objective of the NFO before investing and check how diversified the fund is before investing.”

In NFOs, the products that get pushed the most are close ended equity schemes. Your banker and distributor might push these products but you are better off without them. Mehta warned, “There is scant evidence of better performance from this close ended NFO schemes and there is no real benefit of locking in that money.” Kothari added, “Investors considering close-ended NFOs should also remember that such schemes do not allow SIP mode of investment, exposing investors to the risks of lumpsum investing.”

A good financial advisor will recommend the NFO only if it is aligned with the financial goals and an investor has the ability to take risks. In the past and even now, there have been many instances of advisors forcefully recommending investment in NFOs because of opportunity to earn higher distribution income.

Mehta added, “NFOs get good marketing support across channels and so it is easier for advisors to sell them to investors as opposed to schemes that have been around for a long time.”