Fixed deposits: SBI revises FD interest rates; here are the latest rates

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has revised Interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).

Interest rates have been revised on select maturities with effect from September 10.

For 1 year to less than 2 years, the bank has slashed interest rates by 20 basis points (bps). The proposed rates of interest shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits.

After the latest revision, SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will now fetch 2.9 percent. Deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9 percent. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4 percent.

Term deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 4.9 percent now instead of 5.1 percent. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1 percent. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3 percent and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will continue giving 5.4 percent interest.

Tenors Existing rates for public w.e.f 27-5-2020 Revised rates for public w.e.f 10-9-2020 Existing rates for senior citizens w.e.f 27-5-2020 Revised rates for senior citizens w.e.f 10-9-2020 7 days to 45 days 2.90% 2.90% 3.40% 3.40% 46 days to 179 days 3.90% 3.90% 4.40% 4.40% 180 days to 210 days 4.40% 4.40% 4.90% 4.90% 211 days to less than 1 year 4.40% 4.40% 4.90% 4.90% 1 year to less than 2 years 5.10% 4.90% 5.60% 5.40% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.10% 5.10% 5.60% 5.60% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.30% 5.30% 5.80% 5.80% 5 years up to 10 years 5.40% 5.40% 6.20% 6.20%

SBI has also extended a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens. The special FD scheme for senior citizens will be available till December 31. Earlier, the bank announced that the scheme would be valid till September 30.

SBI 'WECARE' Senior Citizens' Term Deposit scheme was launched in May to provide a higher interest rate to senior citizens in the current falling interest rate scenario.

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens is available on fresh deposits and renewal of maturing deposits.

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens will fetch 80 basis points (bps) interest rate above the rate applicable to the general public. SBI gives 5.4 percent interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.2 percent, after the latest revision.

This additional interest i.e. 30 bps under the special scheme for senior citizens will not be payable in case of premature withdrawal of such deposits. Therefore, if you opt for premature withdrawal of an FD under the scheme, your fixed deposit investment will fetch only 5.9 percent i.e. 50 bps above the general customers.