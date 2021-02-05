Fixed deposit rates: Here are latest FD interest rates offered by banks

Source: Reuters

Interest rates ranging from 7% to 7.5% on fixed deposits (FDs) are offered by many banks. Lucrative interest rates on term deposits are been offered by some Small Finance Banks to general customers as well as senior citizens across select maturities.

Latest FD interest rates of Jana Small Finance Bank

Maturity period Interest rates 1 Year - 2 Years 7% 2 Years-3 Years 7% 3 Year- < 5 Years 7.25% 5 Years 7%

On FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years, Jana Small Finance Bank gives 2.5 percent to 7.25 percent interest. Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points on these deposits. These deposits will fetch interest rates ranging from 3 percent to 7.75 percent for senior citizens. With a maturity period of 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.25 percent and 7.75 percent to general customers and senior citizens respectively. The bank gives 7 percent on deposits maturing in 1 year to 3 years, and more than 5 years.

Latest FD interest rates of North East Small Finance Bank

Maturity period Interest rates 365 days to 729 days 7% 730 days to less than 1095 7.5%

On FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, North East Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 3 percent to 7.5 percent. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. These deposits will fetch interests of 7.5 percent to general customers and 8 percent to senior citizens. The bank gives 7 percent interest rates on FDs maturing in 365 days to 729 days.

Latest FD interest rates of Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Maturity period Interest rates Above 2 Years to 3 Years 7.15% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.25% 5 Years 7.50% Above 5 years to 10 years 7%

For general customers, Suryoday Bank FD rate ranges from 4 percent to 7.50 percent. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.50 percent. Suryoday Bank FD rate ranges from 4.5 percent to 8 percent to senior citizens. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 8 percent.

Latest FD interest rates of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Maturity period Interest rates 700 days 7%

On FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, 3 percent to 7 percent interest rates to the general public and 3.50 percent to 7.50 percent to senior citizens are offered by the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with a maturity period of 700 days. These deposits will fetch senior citizens 7.5 percent interest. For the general customer, the rate of interest will be 7 percent.