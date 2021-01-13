Fixed Deposit rates: Check out FD interest rates in SBI, PNB and Axis Bank

live bse live

Fixed deposit interest rates were revised by State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Axis Bank at the start of the new calendar year.

Check out the latest fixed deposit rates in SBI, PNB and Axis Bank

Days Interest rates 7 days to 45 days 2.9% 46 days to 179 days 3.9% 180 days to 210 days 4.4% 211 days to less than 1 year 4.4% 1 year to less than 2 years 5% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4%

Days Interest rates 7 days to 29 days 2.5% 30 days to 90 days 3% 90 days to 120 days 3.5% 120 days to 180 days 3.75% 180 days to 360 days 4.40% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.4% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.4% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.5%

Days Interest rates 7 days to 45 days 3% 46 days to 90 days 3.25% 91 days to 179 days 4% 180 days to 270 days 4.4% 271 days to less than 1 year 4.5% 1 year to 3 years 5.2% 3 years to 5 years 5.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.3%

SBI FDs between seven to 45 days will now fetch 2.9 percent. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9 percent. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4 percent. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 10 bps more now. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 5 percent instead of 4.9 percent. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1 percent. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3 percent and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will continue giving 5.4 percent after the latest revision.Across different tenures, Axis Bank offers FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.50 percent for general customers. On select maturities, Axis Bank offers a higher interest rate to senior citizens. The bank offers interest ranging from 2.50 percent to 6 percent to senior citizens.On fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years, PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 3 percent and 5.30 percent. On 7-45 days fixed deposits, PNB is offering an interest rate of 3 percent and it goes up 4.5 percent on less than 1 year FDs. PNB gives 5.20 percent interest on term deposits maturing in one year to up to 3 years. On deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years, PNB is offering 5.30 percent interest. The Senior citizens shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for all maturities on domestic deposits of less than Rs 2 crore.