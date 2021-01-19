Fixed Deposit rates: Check out FD interest rates in SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank PNB and Axis Bank

live bse live

For tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, top banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer fixed deposits (FDs). Before parking your money any FD deposit, it's always important to compare the FD interest rates offered by various banks.

This month SBI and Axis Bank revised the interest rates on term deposits. Check out the latest fixed deposit rates in SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, PNB and Axis Bank.

Days Interest rates 7 days to 45 days 2.9% 46 days to 179 days 3.9% 180 days to 210 days 4.4% 211 days to less than 1 year 4.4% 1 year to less than 2 years 5% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4%

FD interest rates Axis Bank (below Rs 2 crore) effective January 4, 2021:Across different tenures, Axis Bank offers FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.50 percent for general customers. On select maturities, Axis Bank offers a higher interest rate to senior citizens. The bank offers interest ranging from 2.50 percent to 6 percent to senior citizens.

SBI FDs between seven to 45 days will now fetch 2.9 percent. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9 percent. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4 percent. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 10 bps more now. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 5 percent instead of 4.9 percent. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1 percent. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3 percent and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will continue giving 5.4 percent after the latest revision.