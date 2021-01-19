Fixed Deposit rates: Check out FD interest rates in SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank PNB and Axis Bank

For tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, top banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer fixed deposits (FDs). Before parking your money any FD deposit, it's always important to compare the FD interest rates offered by various banks.
This month SBI and Axis Bank revised the interest rates on term deposits. Check out the latest fixed deposit rates in SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, PNB and Axis Bank.FD interest rates SBI (below Rs 2 crore) effective January 8, 2021:
SBI FDs between seven to 45 days will now fetch 2.9 percent. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9 percent. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4 percent. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 10 bps more now. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 5 percent instead of 4.9 percent. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1 percent. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3 percent and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will continue giving 5.4 percent after the latest revision.
|Days
|Interest rates
|7 days to 45 days
|2.9%
|46 days to 179 days
|3.9%
|180 days to 210 days
|4.4%
|211 days to less than 1 year
|4.4%
|1 year to less than 2 years
|5%
|2 years to less than 3 years
|5.1%
|3 years to less than 5 years
|5.3%
|5 years and up to 10 years
|5.4%
FD interest rates Axis Bank (below Rs 2 crore) effective January 4, 2021:Across different tenures, Axis Bank offers FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.50 percent for general customers. On select maturities, Axis Bank offers a higher interest rate to senior citizens. The bank offers interest ranging from 2.50 percent to 6 percent to senior citizens.
FD interest rates Punjab National Bank (below Rs 2 crore) effective January 1, 2021:
|Days
|Interest rates
|7 days to 29 days
|2.5%
|30 days to 90 days
|3%
|90 days to 120 days
|3.5%
|120 days to 180 days
|3.75%
|180 days to 360 days
|4.40%
|2 years to less than 3 years
|5.4%
|3 years to less than 5 years
|5.4%
|5 years and up to 10 years
|5.5%
On fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years, PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 3 percent and 5.30 percent. On 7-45 days fixed deposits, PNB is offering an interest rate of 3 percent and it goes up 4.5 percent on less than 1 year FDs. PNB gives 5.20 percent interest on term deposits maturing in one year to up to 3 years. On deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years, PNB is offering 5.30 percent interest. The Senior citizens shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for all maturities on domestic deposits of less than Rs 2 crore.
|Days
|Interest rates
|7 days to 45 days
|3%
|46 days to 90 days
|3.25%
|91 days to 179 days
|4%
|180 days to 270 days
|4.4%
|271 days to less than 1 year
|4.5%
|1 year to 3 years
|5.2%
|3 years to 5 years
|5.3%
|5 years and up to 10 years
|5.3%
FD interest rates HDFC Bank (below Rs 2 crore) effective from November 13, 2020:
On deposits between 7 days and 29 days, HDFC Bank offers a 2.50 percent interest rate. 3 percent on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5 percent and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4 percent. The bank gives 4.9 percent on FDs maturing in one year. Term deposits maturing in one year and two years will fetch an interest rate of 4.9 percent. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15 percent, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30 percent. Deposits with a maturity period of 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50 percent interest.
|Days
|Interest rates
|7 days to 29 days
|2.5%
|30 days to 90 days
|3%
|91 days to 179 days
|3.5%
|180 days to 365 days
|4.4%
|365 days to less than 2 years
|4.9%
|2 years to 3 years
|5.15%
|3 years to 5 years
|5.3%
|5 years and up to 10 years
|5.5%
FD interest rates ICICI Bank (below Rs 2 crore) effective from October 21, 2020:
ICICI Bank gives 2.5 percent interest on deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, 3 percent for 30 days to 90 days, 3.5 percent for FDs maturing in 91 days to 184 days. On deposits maturing in 185 days to less than 1 year, ICICI Bank gives an interest rate of 4.40 percent. Term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months will fetch an interest rate of 4.9 percent. Now, FDs with tenure of 18 months to 2 years will give you 5 percent interest. Term deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15 percent, 3 years to 5 years 5.35 percent, and 5 years to 10 years 5.50 percent.
|Days
|Interest rates
|7 days to 29 days
|2.5%
|30 days to 90 days
|3%
|91 days to 184 days
|3.5%
|185 days to 365 days
|4.4%
|1 year to less than 1.5 years
|4.9%
|1.5 years to 2 years
|5%
|2 years to 3 years
|5.15%
|3 years and up to 5 years
|5.35%
|5 years to 10 years
|5.5%