Fixed deposit interest rates: Here are the latest rates offered by SBI, Axis Bank, Canara Bank and ICICI Bank

While the INR is legally accepted tender in Bhutan, the Nu is not officially accepted in India

A fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument provided by banks or NBFCs which provides investors a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account, until the given maturity date.

An FD may or may not require the creation of a separate account. Some banks also offer additional services to FD holders such as loans against FD certificates at competitive interest rates. Over the last few quarters interest rates have almost crumbled.

For the majority of investors FDs have become unattractive investment options lately.

Despite low returns you can still get slightly better options.

Here are latest banks interest rates:

- State Bank of India: SBI offers FDs between 7 days to 45 days gives 2.9 percent. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9 percent. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4 percent. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to 3 years will give 5.1 percent. FDs with tenor 3 years to less than 5 years will now give 5.3 percent and those maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4 percent. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. Senior citizens get 3.4 percent to 6.2 percent on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

- Axis Bank: Axis Bank has cut interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 21 August. For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 10 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.50 percent.

Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50 percent on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3 percent for FDs maturing between 30 days and 45 days, 3.25 percent for 46 days to less than 3 months. and 4.1 percent for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For term deposits maturing in one year to less than less than 18 months, the bank gives 5.15 percent.

- Canara Bank: Canara Bank offers 3 percent interest rate for term deposits with a maturity period 7-45 days. The bank gives 4, 4.05 and 4.50 percent interest rates for FDs with maturity periods 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 year respectively. Canara Bank gives 5.35 percent and for deposits maturing in above one year to less than three years. For FDs maturing in one year, Canara Bank gives 5.4 percent. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank gives 5.3 percent. These interest rates are effective 7 August.

- ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank is offering 2.5 percent for FDs with a maturity of 7-29 days. 30-90 days 3 percent, 91-184 days 4 percent, 185 days to 289 days 4.4 percent and 290 days to less than 1 year 4.5 percent. The bank is offering 5 percent interest rate on FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months. On deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 3 years, ICICI Bank is offering 5.10 percent.

ICICI Bank is offering a 5.35 percent interest rate on FDs maturing between three years and five years, 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50 percent. ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 3 percent to 6 percent to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 7 August.