Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Compare Latest FD Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank And YES Bank

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on December 4, decided to keep repo rates unchanged and maintained the policy stance at ‘accommodative’ amid high inflation and some signs of economic recovery. This is positive news for FD investors as banks will not further decrease interest rates on fixed deposits.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 10:46 AM IST
 
 
Changes in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy such as repo rate, base rate, internal liquidity position of banks, economic conditions and the level of credit demand are the things on which fixed deposits of banks are depended on.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on December 4, decided to keep repo rates unchanged and maintained the policy stance at ‘accommodative’ amid high inflation and some signs of economic recovery.

This is positive news for FD investors as banks will not further decrease interest rates on fixed deposits.

State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and YES Bank are the banks that provides FD rates ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor.

Check out latest FD rates of SBI:

India's largest lender SBI offers interest rates of 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent to its general depositors and 3.4 percent to 6.2 percent to its senior citizens' customers on retail FDs.

SBI changes interest rates from time to time on the basis to align them with benchmark rates. These interest rates are effective from September 10.

SBI offers eight maturity options for fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. The maturity period starts at seven days and extends to as long as 10 years.

Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 45 days2.9%3.4%
46 days to 179 days3.9%4,4%
180 days to 210 days4.4%4.9%
211 days to 365 days4.4%4.9%
1 year to 2 years4.9%5.4%
2 years to 3 years5.1%5.6%
3 years to 5 years5.3%5.8%
5 years to 10 years5.4%6.2%
Source: sbi.co.onCheck out latest FD rates of ICICI Bank:

ICICI Bank provides 2.50 percent to 5.50 percent on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days for general customers and an additional 0.5 percent to senior citizens. These rates were effective from October 21.

Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 29 days2.5%2.9%
30 days to 90 days3%3.5%
91 days to 184 days3.5%4%
185 days to 365 days4.4%4.9%
1 year to 1.5 years4.9%5.4%
2 years 1 day to 3 years5.15%5.65%
3 years 1 day to 5 years5.35%5.85%
5 years 1 day to 10 years5.50%6%
Source: ICICI Bank website

Check out latest FD rates of HDFC Bank:

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank provides 2.5 percent for 7 to 14 days to general customers and an additional 0.5 percent to senior citizens on fixed deposits. Maturity period starts from 7 days up to 10 years. Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from November 13. There are 12 maturity options offered with varied interest rates by HDFC Bank.

Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizens
7-14 days2.5%3%
15-29 days2.5%3%
30-45 days3%3.5%
46-60 days3%3.5%
61-90 days3%3.5%
91 days - 6 months3.5%4%
6 months - 9 months4.40%4.90%
1 year 1 day - 2 years4.90%5.40%
2 years 1 day - 3 years5.15%5.65%
3 years 1 day - 5 years5.30%5.80%
5 years 1 day - 10 years5.50%6.25%
Source: HDFC Bank website

Check out latest FD rates of YES Bank:

YES Bank provides interest rates in the range of 3.5 percent to 7 percent to the general public and 0.50 percent extra for senior citizens for deposits of up to Rs 2 crore. These rates are applicable from November 5.

Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14days3.5%4%
15 days to 45 days4%4.5%
46 days to 90 days4.5%5%
3 months to 6 months5%5.5%
6 months to 9 months5.5%6%
9 months to 1 year5.75%6.25%
1 year 1 day to 2 years6.75%7.25%
2 years 1 day to 3 years7%7.50%
3 years 1 day to 10 years6.5%7%
Source: YES Bank website
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Dec 7, 2020 10:46 am

