Dreaming of early retirement? These money moves can ruin your dreams

Most of us want to retire early and millennials are no exceptions. People prefer leisure over work, but seldom do they plan for better retirement when they are working, say personal finance experts. Worse, some ill-planned money moves can ruin the dream of early retirement. Here are five such moves you should avoid if you are aiming for early retirement.

Starting Investments Late

“Retirement is a distant financial goal and appear much later on the ‘to-do’ list of people,” says Suresh Sadagopan, Founder of Mumbai-based Ladder 7 Financial Advisories. The task becomes difficult when you start late. Many start feeling the heat after they cross 50. Ideally, one should start planning his retirement immediately after he starts working. Please note your basic retirement planning tool – employee provident fund starts contributing to the corpus from your first salary.

If you still do not subscribe to the idea of starting early, take an example. Jayesh and Neelesh are friends. Jayesh starts saving Rs 5000 per month from the age of 25 at the rate of 12 percent per year and saves till he reaches 60 years of age. He accumulates a sum of Rs 3.21 crore.

Neelesh on the other hand starts at the age of 30 and invests Rs 5000 per month at the rate of 12 percent per year. He accumulates Rs 1.74 crore at the age of 60. Jayesh has invested Rs 21 lakh, whereas Neelesh has invested Rs 18 lakh. By investing Rs 3 lakh more Jayesh has earned Rs 1.46 crore more.

To put it straight, starting early works in favour of Jayesh. Even if Jayesh invests for 30 years – from the age of 25 years to 55 years, and then pauses till 60, the compounding ensures that he takes home Rs 3.07 crore.

So, starting early makes life simpler.

Ignoring Insurance

Many individuals believe that building a retirement corpus is all about smart investing. But rarely they understand that one has to protect the retirement kitty. “One hospitalisation in your family can give a big financial shock if you are not covered under health insurance,” says Abhinav Angirish, Founder of Mumbai-based investonline.in.

Nowadays, many people spend lakhs on the interiors of their house. A fire at one’s home can drill a big hole in his pocket. Buy health, accident and home insurance. The small outgo towards the premium will ensure that your retirement is not delayed.

Being Too Conservative

As retirement is a long-term goal, it makes sense to invest in assets that generate higher returns albeit at some volatility. But some individuals stick to the good old thinking of investing in ‘safe’ avenues as the money is being invested for their ‘retirement’. “If you have a huge corpus as compared to your needs, then you can afford to be in low risk-low return products such as fixed deposits. But if you are starting to build your corpus better have some allocation to stocks through equity mutual funds,” says Suresh Sadagopan.

Stocks help you beat inflation in long term and ensure that your retirement is well funded. The volatility is taken care of in the long term. If you are investing in only in safer options such as fixed deposit and fixed income options such as EPF, then you run the risk of an inadequate funding for retirement.

The exact opposite of being too conservative is to be reckless with your retirement goals. In a hurry to retire early, some individuals resort to high risk bets. Be it day-trading or attempts towards identifying the next multibagger may lead to permanent loss of capital, if one is not taking calculated risks.

Gambling or betting big on illiquid assets such as land, property may also deprive individuals from saving large sums for retirement if the bets go wrong.

Big Fat Loans

Abhinav Angirish points out that many individuals end up buying house too early in their working life. The purchase is obviously funded with a home loan, which stretches the cashflows of the individuals, forcing him to save almost nothing for retirement.

As one rises in his career and the income grows, bigger houses are bought along with larger cars. All these things are usually funded by loans, he observes. Many millennials are keen on buying the electronic gadgets, vacations and super-bikes on installments. These loans add up and act as a big obstacle on the road to better retirement.

Using Retirement Funds for Other Goals

“Many individuals use the money kept aside for retirement to achieve other financial goals,” points out Suresh Sadagopan. It can be as flimsy as buying an exotic vacation or as important as an education loan.

Each individual is unique and so are his needs. But it is better to keep the ‘wants’ away when one is yet to fund his ‘need’ – retirement. As far as the genuine needs such as one’s kid’s education is concerned, it makes sense to go for education loan.

You can raise a loan for almost all reasons, but not for living through retired life.

Plan your retirement early, and start working towards your plan as you work. Procrastination and recklessness can only put you off the track.