Five mistakes you must avoid while planning your taxes at the last minute

End of the financial year is a busy time for two sets of individuals – the accountants and the individuals who try to save on income tax at the last minute. If you are looking to make some tax planning moves at the last moment, here are some mistakes you must avoid.

Over-investing

This is a common mistake committed by many. The moment someone mentions about tax saving investments, the two numbers that flash quickly are Section 80C and Rs 1.5 lakh. It is true that one can invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh and avail tax shelter under this section, do not jump to cut a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Instead sit down and calculate how much you have already invested. Your contribution to employee provident fund (EPF) and public provident fund (PPF) is also eligible for the tax shelter under section 80C. If you have paid premium for your existing life insurance policies, then you enjoy deductions. So is the case with school fees of children. You should first ascertain the shortfall by deducting all these payments from Rs 1.5 lakh. Once you know the exact number, you should look for investment options.

Over committing

If you are going to open a PPF account at the last minute or going to buy an investment product issued by a life insurance company, you are going to commit payments in future. For example, in case of a traditional life insurance investment product, you have to keep paying premium each year. Such a decision if taken in haste, you may end up buying an incorrect product. An incorrect decision here will make you pay each year, or you will have to forgo your maiden instalment.

Ignoring risks

Just because it is easy to invest, do not pick an investment option. Understand the risks associated with the investment option. Sometimes investors look at past returns and choose an investment option. However, this may not suit one’s requirements.

If you are risk averse investor, then it makes sense to invest in traditional options such as tax saving fixed deposits or national saving certificate. If you are starting your career and comfortable with keeping your money away for long term, do consider investing tax saving mutual funds.

Sacrificing liquidity

Do check the terms pertaining to maturity of your investments. If you have some financial goals in medium term, there is no point buying a life insurance policy with 20 years term.

When you invest in long term avenues such as traditional life insurance policies, ULIP, term life insurance policies or National pension Scheme, do not ignore the fact that you are foregoing liquidity as compared to other options such as NSC, ELSS or tax saving bank fixed deposits.

One product approach

Sometimes individuals end up pouring all their money in one product – one life insurance policy or one tax saving fund just because that is easily accessible. This approach not only deprives you of diversification but also lacks goal based financial planning.

There are instances, where one ends up buying a single premium life insurance investment product. Though the investor is not expected to pay premium next year, such product lacks liquidity and it need not necessarily deliver as per your expectations.

The best way to plan your investments is to first understand your needs and then go searching for the right solutions. Tax savings are ancillary benefits and cannot be the sole criteria of choosing your investments.