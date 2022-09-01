Five important money matters that need your attention this September

Whether you are an income tax payer, using debit cards for your day-to-day transactions, or investing in the national pension system, there are a number of important changes coming up in September that will impact your money chest.

Taxpayers now have 30 days to verify returns By verifying the tax returns, you make a declaration that the information provided by you in the return form is correct and complete and is in accordance with the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The time limit for verification of tax returns filed on or after August 1, 2022, (that is, after the July 31 due date) has been reduced from 120 days to 30 days. That means if, say, you have filed your income tax returns on August 8, you need to verify the returns before September 7. The 30-day verification window starts from the day you submit your income tax returns.

For tax returns filed on or before July 31, 2022, the time limit to verify the returns remains the same, that is, 120 days from the date of filing the tax return.

Also read | Revised, belated and updated tax return. They're not the same. Here's what you need to know about them

Without verification within the stipulated time, the returns will not be processed by the I-T department. The more you delay, the more time it will take for a refund, if any, to get credited to your bank account. Further, if you do not verify in time, your return will be treated as not filed and will attract all the consequences of not filing the returns.

Also, if you verify the return after the expiry of the stipulated time, it will be considered a late filing and penalties and fees will apply.

You can take the physical offline verification route, but e-verification using Aadhaar and net banking are more convenient.

Tokenise your cards for secure transactions

In September, replace all credit and debit card data used in online, point-of-sale (POS) and in-app transactions with unique tokens for secure transactions.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate, the tokenisation rule comes into effect from October 1. Under this, all merchant websites will be prohibited from saving your card numbers, CVV or expiry date on their servers for processing online transactions. The card users should now save a token if the merchant provides the facility on its payment gateway page and save that token on the particular website (for future use).

The new tokenisation rules come into effect October 1

The token masks the true details of your card, so in case there is a data leak from the merchant website, the card cannot be misused.

Until now, whenever you bought things from e-commerce websites or booked train or flight tickets through a travel website, you had to save your card details for ease in future transactions. You would only enter the three-digit CVV number and checkout of the payment transaction within seconds.

But saving card details in the current form on websites is risky. There have been instances of popular websites getting hacked and fraudsters harvesting the saved card data.

National Pension System fee hike

When you make contributions to the National Pension Scheme (NPS), a commission is deducted by cancellation of units. Come September 1 and the trail commissions on contributions made through the direct-remit mode under NPS would be increased to 0.20 percent from the existing 0.10 percent of the contribution amount. The fee hike is applicable only for investing under direct-remit mode in which same-day net asset value (NAV) is offered if the investment is received by 9.30 am, as against a lag of two-three days under regular investment into NPS.

Also read | How to create an income of Rs 50,000 per month from National Pension Scheme? Here's the secret.

As a result, Rs 15 to Rs 10,000 would be deducted as trail commission. For instance, if on September 1 you invest Rs 50,000 in NPS under direct-remit mode, i.e., before 9.30 am, then a commission of Rs 10,000 will be deducted instead of Rs 5,000 earlier. These commissions would be given to the point of presence such as banks, non-banking financial companies or other financial entities that help you invest in NPS.

Banks are hiking charges on debit card issuance and annual fees From September, several banks have announced a hike in the annual charges and issuance fees on debit cards. This is owing to a steep increase in the cost of semiconductor chips used in the card and other inputs.

For instance, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has raised the charges for multiple variants of debit cards effective September 6. The issuance fee for a Rupay classic debit card from IOB was Rs 50 and annual charge from the second year onwards was Rs 150. The issuance fee and annual charge from the second year will increase to Rs 150 and Rs 250, respectively.

Similarly, Yes Bank has increased the annual fees on its Rupay debit card (only for Kisan account) and Element debit card to Rs 149 and Rs 299, respectively. Earlier, Yes Bank was charging Rs 99 and Rs 249 annually for these cards, respectively.

Other banks that have raised issuance fees and annual charges include Central Bank of India and Suryoday Small Finance Bank on some variants of the cards.

Last opportunity to invest in Atal Pension Yojana For those in the age group of 18-40 years, September 30, 2022, is the last day to enrol for the Atal Pension Yojana for income tax payers. The pension scheme that is managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Administration offers a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 per month for unorganised workers. It was launched in 2015 for low-income earners as Swavalamban Yojana.