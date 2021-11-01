Five important money matters that are set to change from November: Here's how your financial life could get impacted

Representative image

In November, there are many money matters for which the rules are set to change. Here are some key regulatory and operational changes that are likely to affect your financial life.

Depositors of stressed banks to get up to Rs 5 lakh

There is good news for depositors of stressed banks as they are now set to get up to Rs 5 lakh from November 30, as the government has notified the amendment to the DICGC Act. The benefit will accrue to the depositors of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and 23 other cooperative banks that are in financial stress and on which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed certain restrictions.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) will provide up to Rs 5 lakh to the depositors. The government had notified September 1, 2021 as the date on which the amended Act shall come into force, according to a gazette notification dated August 27, 2021. Subsequently, 90 days from the effective date is November 30, 2021 for depositors to get their funds back.

Cheque payments process to change on your AMEX card

In case you hold a credit card from American Express (AMEX), there is an update regarding the cheque clearing process. Starting November 1, bill payments made via cheque will not get credited to your card account until AMEX receives a confirmation regarding receipt of funds. The institution had mailed this update to all the customers a month before the effective date. There has been no specific message from other leading banks issuing credit cards on change in process of cheque payments. “I believe many banks were following a similar approach, where the cheque was supposed to be deposited a few days prior to the due date to ensure the cheque is cleared by the due date,” says Parijat Garg, a digital lending consultant. Now, most banks promote online payments through net banking, UPI or National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) to settle the outstanding bill than cheque based payment, he adds.

Withdrawal of festive home loan schemes

In September, around Ganapati festival, several banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) announced reductions in home loan interest rates for a limited period. Soon, this festive home loan offer from some banks will end and the previous home loan interest rates will apply. For instance, in September, Kotak Mahindra Bank had reduced its home loan interest rates from 6.65 percent to 6.50 percent per annum. This special rate is for a limited period which began on September 10 and ends on November 8. Similarly, HDFC had also announced a festive offer on housing loan with interest rates starting from 6.70 percent per annum. This scheme was valid till October 31, 2021. Gradually, other banks may start withdrawing limited period festive home loan schemes in November.

Pensioners: Submit your digital life certificate

Government Pensioners above the age of 80 must submit their digital life certificate at the Jeevan Pramaan Centre of the respective head post offices in the country. It is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. The last date to complete this is November 30. If you do not submit the digital life certificate, then your pension will not get credited to your account.

In order to submit this life certificate, the individual drawing the pension needs to present herself before the disbursing agency. Or, she can have the life certificate issued by the authority where she served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency. The requirement of personally being present in front of the disbursing agency or getting a life certificate often becomes a hurdle in the process of seamless transfer of pension.

To ease the process of submitting the life certificate, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a video life certificate service from today (November 1). This will allow pensioners holding an account with SBI to submit their life certificates through a simple video call.

WhatsApp will be incompatible on old smartphones

WhatsApp has shared a list of old smartphones that will no longer support the Facebook-owned messaging app starting today (November 1). The old smartphone devices, i.e., android phones that are running on Android 4.0.3 or lower, and Apple iPhones that are running on iOS 9 will be incompatible.

While these devices are nearing the end of support from WhatsApp, it does not mean that the app will stop working from November 1. The smartphones will stop getting security updates, new features, which will gradually lead to app being defunct on these older smartphones. There is a high risk of malware attack through unsolicited links in messages because of no security updates from the WhatsApp. More so, if you make payments via WhatsApp.