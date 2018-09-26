Five basic formats of equity mutual funds you must know before investing

Tax Savings Fund | These funds are categorised as equity-linked savings fund. They come with a minimum lock-in period of three years and provide you with a tax benefit of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C of Income Tax Act. Lock-in period gives the fund manager more flexibility in choosing their investments. Therefore, look for a fund which has a long-term perspective on making investments. Hence, these funds can be considered as one of the best, as they provide capital appreciation along with tax savings.