How staying fit benefits your health as well as your health insurance premium

Siddharth Singhal
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

According to IRDAI directions, health insurers give reward points to policyholders who engage in physical activity. These reward points can be used to pay their renewal premiums or for saving on prescription costs, diagnostic fees, outpatient visits, and so on.

Benefits of fitness beyond healthy lifestyle

While the more visible effects of COVID-19 might be over, the world still continues to grapple with its aftermath. Prevention is better than cure ― this adage holds more true today than ever before, and preventive healthcare has a newfound relevance in the post-pandemic world. With the rise in new cases, COVID-19 seems far from over, and if our experience with the virus is anything to go by, preventive healthcare has become a crucial part of one’s well-being.

Though preventive healthcare measures are essential, they are not a guarantee of zero medical emergencies in the future. The extent of risks might fall, but the possibility of accidents, injuries, or sudden illness cannot be completely eliminated. Without health insurance, these can cause a significant financial burden in the event of unexpected medical costs. The insurance industry has taken cognizance of this fact, and is integrating preventive healthcare with health insurance to ensure overall wellness.

The link between staying fit and health insurance