Financial year just ended; Now, where do I throw these tax documents?

Khyati Dharamsi
Apr 07, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

You shouldn’t. In fact, you should keep them. Tax proofs for expenses incurred or investments made must be saved for a few more years after you file your income-tax returns. If your case is reopened, the tax man could ask for document proof. If you fail to submit them, it can spell trouble.

Maintain a file of your tax-saving investment proofs.

With financial year 2022-2023 ending a few days back, you will be tempted to push the tax-saving investment proofs to the back-burner. If you do not maintain a file, start one. Even though you or your employer do not need to submit supporting documents while filing income-tax returns, there could be situations when you may be asked to produce them.

The Income-Tax department could demand these proofs, if the return is picked up for scrutiny or re-assessment. If so, you will have to produce them in 30 days.

What are these documents?

They would include Form 16, investment proof or premium payment receipts of your life and health insurance, proof of investments in equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS), copy of Public Provident Fund (PPF) passbook or a stamped deposit receipt. Home rent agreements and even travel tickets for leave travel allowance (LTA) should be preserved.