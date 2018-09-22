Financial prescription: 5 tips to keep in mind while buying a health insurance plan

Health insurance has become a necessity in today’s times. People are living longer than their forebears thanks to advancements in medical science. However, lifestyle diseases plague a large section of the population. The scourge of our age could put millions at risk of contracting serious ailments. The cost of accessing quality healthcare has also risen over the years. Putting aside a nominal sum of money to safeguard against unforeseen maladies could prove to be, both a lifeline, as well as a good investment. The ideal sum depends on various factors such as age, income, family size, and domicile. A clean bill of health need not burn a hole in one’s pocket. Here are a few tips to keep in mind picking health insurance plans.