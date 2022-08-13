English
    Financial freedom is not about money alone, it’s about a mindset

    A caring family, a frugal life, investing wisely, and good karma are the foundations for one’s financial freedom.

    Nilesh Shah
    August 13, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

    Financial freedom for me is living without any monetary worries. By God’s grace, I have secured financial freedom for myself and my family. Financial freedom can mean different things to different people and its definition can vary, depending on the stage of life you have reached. Here are a few instances:

    Caring parent: My mother raised the three of us in a tight monetary situation. However, she never allowed us to worry about money. In my childhood, having a caring mother was my financial freedom.

    Being frugal: Earning money to support my family was critical. I started doing odd jobs at a young age. I studied with scholarships. In my student days, I saved bus fare by walking. I travelled second class in local trains during the early part of my career. Being frugal gave me savings to achieve financial freedom.

    Investing wisely: I invested my savings wisely across debt, equity, real estate and gold to generate real returns. Financial freedom came to me through regular investments, long-term investments and disciplined investments.

    Good karma: There is a proverb that says that Laxmi ji is Chanchal, i.e., I need to retain the blessings of Laxmi Mata by good karma. I spend some part of my money on doing good deeds. Good karma will help retain my financial freedom.

    Financial freedom isn’t about money alone. It’s about a mindset. Each one has to draw a Laxman Rekha on monetary worries. Having a caring family, living a frugal life/not living beyond your means, investing your savings wisely, and good karma are the foundations for your financial freedom.
    Nilesh Shah is the Group President & MD at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.
    Tags: #financial planning #Independence Day Personal Finance #personal finance
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 08:52 am
