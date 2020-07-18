App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finance Ministry to introduce improved Form 26AS from this assessment year - check what has changed

The revamped Form 26AS is effective from June 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in May.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Tax assessment
Taxpayers will see an improved Form 26AS this assessment year (AY), which will contain further details on taxpayers’ financial transactions, the finance ministry said.

"From this Assessment Year, taxpayers will see an improved Form 26AS which would carry some additional details on taxpayers’ financial transactions as specified in the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) in various categories," the Ministry of Finance said on July 18.

The release from the ministry said, "The earlier Form 26AS used to give information regarding tax deducted at source and tax collected at source relating to a PAN, besides certain additional information including details of other taxes paid, refunds and TDS defaults. But now, it will have SFTs to help the taxpayers recall all their major financial transactions so that they have a ready reckoner to enable them while filing the ITR."

The revised Form 26AS is effective from June 1, 2020, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in May.

>>Type of transaction,

>> Name of SFT filer,

>> Date of transaction

>> Single/joint party transaction

>> Number of parties

>> Amount

>> Mode of payment

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #Income Tax #personal finance

