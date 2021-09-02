MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Finance Ministry notifies rules for calculating taxable interest in PF account

CBDT said on Wednesday that for the sake of calculation, separate accounts within the provident fund account shall be maintained beginning 2021-22 for taxable and non-taxable contributions made by a person.

PTI
September 02, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST
Provident Fund.

Provident Fund.

The finance ministry has notified rules for calculation of taxable interest on employee contributions to provident fund of over Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. In her Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman had capped the tax-free interest earned on provident fund contribution by employees and employers together to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh in a year in an attempt to dissuade high earners from parking their surplus in what is supposed to be the common man's retirement fund.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified rules for calculating taxable interest in provident fund. It said for the sake of calculation, separate accounts within the provident fund account shall be maintained beginning 2021-22 for taxable and non-taxable contributions made by a person.

ALSO READ: EPF-Aadhaar link mandatory from September 1; Here are steps to link it online

Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said the notification issued by CBDT has finally put to end the ambiguity which arose with the introduction of taxation of interest on provident funds with contribution above the specified threshold. Rule 9D inserted in the Income-tax Rules, 1962 has specified that separate accounts within the PF accounts shall be maintained clearing segregating the taxable and non-taxable contributions to PF along with interest thereon.

"This shall provide a convenience of calculation to the taxpayers for segregation of interest to be offered to tax. The threshold for PF accounts with employer contribution is Rs 2.5 lakhs whereas accounts with no employer contribution enjoy an increased threshold of Rs 5 lakhs," Kumar added.

Close

Related stories

The Rs 2.5 lakh limit covers around 93 per cent of the people who are EPFO subscribers and they will continue to get assured tax-free interest. Hence, small and medium taxpayers will not be impacted by the step.
PTI
Tags: #CBDT #Finance Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman #PF account #taxable interest
first published: Sep 2, 2021 09:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.