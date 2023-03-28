 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finance Bill amendment offers marginal relief for income of slightly over Rs 7 lakh

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman proposed the amendment to introduce marginal relief, implying that the tax liability cannot be greater than the income that exceeds the threshold.

Less taxing times for individuals who earn a little over Rs 7 lakh

On March 24, the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2023 with several amendments, including extension of marginal relief for those whose income will be slightly above Rs 7 lakh from the next financial year.

Let's delve into what marginal relief is and why it's necessary.

The backdrop