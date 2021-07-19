Income Tax Return: You can now file ITR at your nearest post office

The Budget 2021 had brought in a provision which mandated that non-filers of income tax returns for past two fiscal years would be subjected to higher tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) rate if such tax deduction was Rs 50,000 or more in each of those two years.

India Post has started providing taxpayers with an option to file their income tax return or ITR at their nearest post office's Common Services Centres (CSC). This is with the aim to make Income tax return (ITR) filing easy and convenient.

This announcement by India Post on how to file an income tax return at the post office comes as a relief for lakhs of salaried income taxpayers throughout India.

"Now no need to travel far to file your income tax returns. You can easily access income tax return services at your nearest post office CSC counter," the India Post said on its official Twitter handle.

To avail various financial services like postal, banking and insurance services, Post Office’s CSC counters across the nation work as a single access point for Indians. Through these Post Office CSC counters, an individual can get many other government benefits and information.

Under the Digital India programme, the Government of India (GoI) also provides various e-services to the Indian nationals apart from this. This India Post offer is in addition to the ITR e-filing option available at the new income tax website — www.incometax.gov.in.