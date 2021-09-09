Federal Bank rolls out three new credit card variants: Should you apply?

Federal Bank is the latest entrant to the credit card segment. On September 5, the bank has launched three variants of credit cards in association with VISA. These credit cards carry dynamic annual percentage rates (APRs) starting at 0.49 percent a month (i.e., 5.88 percent a year). Should you apply for the credit card that claims to have the lowest APR with the dynamic feature?

What’s on offer

At present, the bank offers credit cards only to its own customers – savings, current account and fixed deposit holders, as well as borrowers. In future, customers who do not have any banking relationship with Federal Bank also can apply. A customer can apply for a credit card through the bank’s mobile app FedMobile. A virtual credit card gets issued immediately on the app and the physical card gets delivered to the registered address in due course. The three varieties on offer are: Celesta (aimed at high net worth individuals or HNIs), Imperio (for the mid-age group with a family) and Signet (for the young and the millennials).

Dynamic interest rates

Interest rates or APRs on these cards are dynamic. They start from 5.88 percent a year and could go up to 41.88 percent a year.

The bank decides the APR for a customer based on the average monthly balance in the operative savings account maintained in the previous quarter, which decides the risk.(See: table). In simple terms, “If a customer keeps higher balance in a savings account with our bank, we will charge a lower annual interest rate on the credit card. This will vary on a case-to-case basis and other factors such as credit behaviour,” says Nilufer Mullanfiroze, Country Head for Deposits, Unsecured, Cards, Wealth and Bancassurance at Federal Bank. The APRs for new customers who don’t maintain an operative account (i.e., do not have any banking relationship) with Federal Bank will be 41.88 percent, aligned to industry, she adds.

Will my credit card earn rewards points?

Celesta will earn you three times (3x) rewards for spends on travel and international categories, two times (2x) rewards for dining categories and 1x rewards for other categories. Similarly, Imperio will earn 3x rewards on spends for health care, grocery categories, 2x rewards on spends for utility bill payments (electricity, mobile, gas, etc.) and 1x rewards for other categories. The additional offers are Amazon gift vouchers, 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver, dining discounts with partner restaurants, complimentary lounge access at airports, etc..

These cards have annual fees of Rs 750 to Rs 3,000 per annum.

Also read: Why Kotak Mahindra Bank’s no-cost EMI on debit cards could be a debt trap

What works

The dynamic interest rates work for Federal Bank customers.

“Dynamic annual percentage rate on credit card is useful to HNIs who want to revolve the credit for a brief span of time, i.e., for one or two months as interest rates are lower after maintaining higher balance in the savings account,” says Mullanfiroze.

The reward points system is also competitive and is customer-segment based.

What doesn’t

Lower interest rates for revolving credit through its dynamic APRs come at a cost. You need to maintain a quarterly balance of over Rs 10 lakh in the savings account.

“A majority of the customers prefer to maintain a balance of between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh in the savings account. For them, the bank charges 30 percent APR, which is equivalent to what other banks charge,” says Mrin Agarwal, financial educator and founder of Finsafe India. The feature looks good on paper, but is of little use to many.

Says a retail banker requesting anonymity, “Annual fees on these credit cards are much higher compared to peers.” For instance, the fees for the mid-range card Imperio is Rs 1,500 annually. There are credit cards from other banks being offered with annual fees of Rs 500 to Rs 700 with similar benefits. Also, some co-branded cards are available with no fees for a lifetime – the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, for example.

Also, the spending limit is much higher for requesting annual fee waivers. For instance, on Celesta card you need to spend Rs 3 lakh in a year. Similarly, on imperio and signet card you need to spend Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 75,000 annually, respectively, to get a waiver on a subsequent year’s annual membership fee.

Also read: Bank of Baroda’s U-Turn: After offering lifetime free credit cards, bank announces downgrades, withdraws features

Should you apply?

The terms are stringent for getting these credit cards at the lowest APR of 5.88 percent. Only HNIs seem eligible for the benefit of lower APR with these credit card offerings.

The renewal fees are high, and the bank has also kept the bar on spending limit on the steeper side. There are credit cards from peer banks that have similar benefits at lower annual fees or lifetime free offers.

“Remember, revolving credit carries the highest interest and you should avoid it. Even if you get a credit card with 18 percent APR, do not revolve outstanding dues,” says Agarwal. You could end up falling into a vicious debt cycle otherwise.