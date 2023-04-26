 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Simply Save: Key risks one could face in Foreign Residency Programmes and how to avoid them

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

Residency by investment or alternative residency is fast becoming popular among rich Indians looking to establish a new base for their families in another country. These programs are specific long-term residency or visa programs run by many countries such as the US and Portugal. Shilpa Menon, Senior Director - India at LCR Capital Partners tells Moneycontrol what one should keep in mind when looking for an alternative residency programme. Tune in!

The alternative residency program, also known as residence by investment, offers affluent Indians the ability to relocate and enjoy living, working, and studying in their new country of residence.

As the world adapts to the post-COVID-19 era, wealthy individuals are considering factors such as their health, legacy, and quality of life for their families as key contributors to their overall wealth, in addition to their financial assets.

According to government data, more than 1.6 million Indians have renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011, with 225,620 doing so last year, which is the highest number during this period. However, in 2020, the number was at a low of 85,256 due to processing delays caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.