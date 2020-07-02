Explained | Why does gold shine when economies don’t?

Amid global coronavirus pandemic, where economies are seen crashing down, gold prices have been at record highs. Be it an economic slowdown in 2001, the global financial crisis in 2008, or the European debt crisis in 2013, the yellow metal always shines even when economies struggle. So, why does gold shines when economies don't? What drives gold prices? And what's ahead for gold prices? Should you invest in gold?

All your gold queries answered here.