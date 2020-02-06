App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Personal Finance
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How household savings can impact GDP growth

Moneycontrol's Gaurav Choudhary explains how household savings can impact GDP growth and why policymakers should worry about its decline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's Gross Domestic Savings Rate has fallen significantly from 35 percent of GDP in 2011 to 30 percent in 2018.

Savings play a vital role in driving investment rates, but the key reason for the slowdown in savings rate is the steady rise in household debt.



Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:04 am

tags #GDP #India #savings

