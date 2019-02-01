Expert Take | Sunil Sharma’s view on Budget 2019

Sunil Sharma, Chief Actuary & Chief Risk Officer, Kotak Life Insurance tells us that Budget 2019 should have included some booster for the pension sector
Sunil Sharma, Chief Actuary & Chief Risk Officer, Kotak Life Insurance, lists out his likes and dislikes about the interim Budget 2019.
Things that worked:
- Enhancing gratuity to Rs 30 lakh shall increase the demand for employer-employee group term business to protect future service gratuity liability.
- Budget provided stimulus to the real estate sector. This will help enhance the demand for home loans and eventually increase mortgage protection (credit life) insurance and home insurance business.
- Digitization via opening of more common service centres (CSC) and plan to digitize 1 lakh villages in the next year may help reduce the cost of distribution of financial services products.
Things that did not work:
- Perhaps budget should have included some booster for the pension sector. Retirement benefit in India is very critical benefit for elderly people. It is important that government incentivize investments in long term savings in pension by having an explicit investment in pension products.- Also, an Exempt-Exempt-Tax (EET) mechanism would ensure retiring people in future do not have to depend upon the resources from exchequer post-retirement.You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.