you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Deconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expert Take | Sunil Sharma’s view on Budget 2019

Sunil Sharma, Chief Actuary & Chief Risk Officer, Kotak Life Insurance tells us that Budget 2019 should have included some booster for the pension sector

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Sunil Sharma, Chief Actuary & Chief Risk Officer, Kotak Life Insurance, lists out his likes and dislikes about the interim Budget 2019.

Things that worked:

- Enhancing gratuity to Rs 30 lakh shall increase the demand for employer-employee group term business to protect future service gratuity liability.

- Budget provided stimulus to the real estate sector. This will help enhance the demand for home loans and eventually increase mortgage protection (credit life) insurance and home insurance business.

- Digitization via opening of more common service centres (CSC) and plan to digitize 1 lakh villages in the next year may help reduce the cost of distribution of financial services products.

Things that did not work:

- Perhaps budget should have included some booster for the pension sector. Retirement benefit in India is very critical benefit for elderly people. It is important that government incentivize investments in long term savings in pension by having an explicit investment in pension products.

- Also, an Exempt-Exempt-Tax (EET) mechanism would ensure retiring people in future do not have to depend upon the resources from exchequer post-retirement.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 07:49 pm

