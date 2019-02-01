App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Deconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers
Recommended articleDeconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expert Take | Killol Pandya’s view on Budget 2019

Killol Pandya, Head – Fixed Income, Essel Mutual Fund tells us that the revenue assumptions may be aggressive

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Killol Pandya, Head – Fixed Income, Essel Mutual Fund, gives his likes and dislikes about the interim Budget 2019.

What works:

1. The budget, being a poll-bound one, seems to be oriented towards rural development, increasing urban and rural middle class income with long-term objectives of increasing focus on infrastructure, rural development and employment generation.

2. The government appears to have done a reasonable job of laying out its 10-year vision, which includes focus on infrastructure, environment conservation ,digitization, the ‘Make in India’ vision, health and women’s empowerment (amongst other objectives).

related news

3. The relief given to middle class and salaried people is a welcome relief and a good step in boosting consumption.

What does not work

1. Bond market perspective, the borrowing numbers may be seen as above market consensus.

2. The bond markets may also react negatively in the short term on account of concerns regarding higher borrowing in current fiscal.

3. The revenue assumptions may be aggressive and if they are not met, it will raise fiscal slippage concerns.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #personal finance #union budget 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.