Expert Take | Killol Pandya’s view on Budget 2019

Killol Pandya, Head – Fixed Income, Essel Mutual Fund, gives his likes and dislikes about the interim Budget 2019.

What works:

1. The budget, being a poll-bound one, seems to be oriented towards rural development, increasing urban and rural middle class income with long-term objectives of increasing focus on infrastructure, rural development and employment generation.

2. The government appears to have done a reasonable job of laying out its 10-year vision, which includes focus on infrastructure, environment conservation ,digitization, the ‘Make in India’ vision, health and women’s empowerment (amongst other objectives).

3. The relief given to middle class and salaried people is a welcome relief and a good step in boosting consumption.

What does not work

1. Bond market perspective, the borrowing numbers may be seen as above market consensus.

2. The bond markets may also react negatively in the short term on account of concerns regarding higher borrowing in current fiscal.